Dominic West tops show for Chesterfield’s Macmillan cancer centre fund

A north Derbyshire fundraising committee, which is celebrating its 40th year, are planning a spectacular Christmas show for Chesterfield’s Macmillan cancer centre appeal.

Into the Light - A journey through Christmas will be held at St Marie’s Cathedral in Sheffield on Saturday, November 26.

The evening show will feature music, song, drama and poetry and will star one of the Peak District’s most famous sons, top actor Dominic West from Grindleford.

He will be joined by another local thespian, Tom Chambers – a regular on Casualty, Holby City and Father Brown – who hails from Darley Dale; Sheffield actors

Sophie Bickerstaff and Oliver Blagden; and Jan Francis – known to generations from TV’s Just Good Friends with Paul Nicholas, and most recently the BBC’s I Want My Wife Back.

The audience will be treated to excerpts from Cider with Rosie, The Wind in the Willows, poems by Carole Ann Duffy and much, much more to get us in the mood for Christmas.

Festive music will come from Harlequin Brass, The Kinder Children’s Choir and Baslow Choir and don’t forget to bring your sheet music of the Hallelujah Chorus (if you have it) for a lung-blasting sing-a- long.

Dominic said: “I am very grateful to Macmillan and the Chesterfield Royal Royal Hospital for the care they offered my mother, Moya, and my family when she was so ill. Mum received regular treatment for her leukaemia at Calow for about 12 years, before she died six years ago. A specialist cancer wing will be a very important facility for other families across north Derbyshire who are going through what we did.

“I’m really looking forward to raising money for such a worthy cause."

The evening, at Sheffield’s St Marie’s Catholic Cathedral, is arranged by the North Derbyshire Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising committee.

Event organiser Mrs Celia White from Grindleford said, “I wanted to do something a bit different to celebrate our 40th anniversary and to boost the amount we’ll raise for the new cancer centre. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has helped including our event sponsors. With this event we hope to exceed £75,000, which would be absolutely fantastic!”

The Macmillan Chesterfield Appeal was launched in March 2015. The appeal aims to raise £2.5 million to help build a new cancer centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Just over £2 million has been raised so far and The NGS Macmillan Unit is due to open early in 2017.

The Macmillan North Derbyshire Fundraising Committee has chosen to donate all money it raises to the Macmillan Chesterfield Appeal. The committee has already raised more than £40,000, including £5,700 from Fischer’s of Baslow Hall who continue to ask their customers to consider a donation when paying their bills. day itself.”

Tickets for ‘Into the Light’ are selling fast but are still available. For more information and other upcoming events contact Celia White on 01433 630352 or email celia.white@btconnect.com