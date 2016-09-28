DJ duo Dusky have Nottingham and Sheffield dates

DJ duo Dusky have announced live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield in the coming months.

Dusky – aka London duo Alfie Granger-Howell and Nick Harriman – will be playing at The Tuesday Club in Sheffield on October 18 and The Brickworks in Nottingham on November 19.

The pair will also release their new album, Outer, on October 14.

The album features 80’s synth legend Gary Numan amongst others.

Nick said: Outer’ was meant as an exploration of many sounds, moods and influences

Alfie added: “Our favourite albums always have that balance and a sense of journey that brings it all together.”