Deacon Blue have headline dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

Scottish rockers Deacon Blue are back on tour and are live at Sheffield City Hall this weekend and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

After bursting to prominence at the end of the eighties with songs like Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus Sings The Blues and the chart-topping album When The World Knows Your Name, the Scottish band are enjoying a renaissance in their career.

Their new album Believers entered the UK chart at number 13, giving the band their highest chart position in 22 years.

The album and this tour continues a songwriting trajectory that is both rich, idiosyncratic sharply honed and inevitably coloured by a sense of urgency to make sense of recent events, both personal and global.

Their Sheffield gig is on Saturday, November 12, tickets details are on 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

The Nottingham gig is on Wednesday, November 15, tickets on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk