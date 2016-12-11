Dave Manington bringing some Riff Raff to Sheffield

Jazz stars Dave Manington’s will play a live date in Sheffield next month as part of their UK tour.

Bassist and composer Dave Manington is one of the mainstays of the London jazz scene.

A founder member of the Loop Collective, he has played with many of the pre-eminent jazz musicians in the UK and Europe.

Dave Manington’s Riff Raff is his current project and features a collection of some the most dynamic new young names to have come on to the scene in the last decade.

The starting point for the music is collective improvisation but compositionally it draws on as wide a range of styles as possible, including folk, electronic and contemporary classical influences.

They are at The Lescar in Sheffield on January 4.

Tickets and details are on at www.jazzatthelescar.com