Dance the night with Louise Clarkson performers

The Louise Clarkson School of Dance is presenting their new show Through The Ages at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

The Retford-based school will be presenting three fun-filled dance performances, taking audiences on a journey through time.

The show is a also great fun for all the family to enjoy.

The show is at the Majestic from Friday, October 14 until Sunday, October 16.

Performances are at 6.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets are £8.50 and £7.50 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com