Dance back to a Golden Age with the Bolshoi live from Moscow

The glamour and beauty of Bolshoi Ballet live returns to Gainsborough this weekend with The Golden Age screened live from Moscow.

In a seaside town where business and the Mafia are flourishing, the Golden Age cabaret is the favourite nightly haunt of dancers, bandits and young revellers.

The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita, a beautiful dancer, but she is also the friend of a local gangster…

A satire on Europe during the Roaring ’20s, The Golden Age makes for an original, colourful and dazzling show with its jazzy score and music-hall atmosphere.

This ballet – which can only be seen at the Bolshoi – has everything from mad rhythms, to vigorous chase scenes and decadent cabaret numbers.

With this passionate love story featuring beautiful duets between Boris and Rita, the Bolshoi dancers plunge into every stylised step and gesture.

The live screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, October 16 at 4pm.

Tickets priced £15 and £13 are available now from the box office 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Keep up to date with events at Trinity Arts Centre on their website at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre