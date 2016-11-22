Creeper have live date in Nottingham next week

Rising rock newcomers Creeper are live at Nottingham’s Rock City with Pierce The Veil and LetLive next week.

Creeper were nominated for Best British Newcomer at the Kerrang! Awards and Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards.

The band have recently toured with Andy Black and supported Funeral For A Friend at their final show.

They also played festival dates this summer at Slam Dunk, Camden Rocks, Truck, Y Not, 2000 Trees, Reading, Leeds and Bestival and also made their American debut.

Their Nottingham gig is on Tuesday, November 29.

Tickets are at www.rock-city.co.uk