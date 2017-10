Best known as frontman and songwriter of Courteeners, Liam Fray is playing a series of solo dates across the UK this autumn.

And he will be at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on October 28.

At the gigs, Liam promises to play Courteeners’ classics as well as a deep dive into rarely-heard songs from the band’s decade-old back catalogue.

Tickets for his Sheffield date are at http://bit.ly/2bNI0Vi