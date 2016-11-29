Could you be part of White Christmas with CAOS?

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society are searching for a sprinkling of new talent to join them on stage for their forthcoming production of White Christmas.

CAOS, one of the oldest musical theatre societies in Sheffield, are in need of new members to join them in order to stage the show.

Rehearsals began early September and the show is now cast but is missing a men and women aged 16 and over to join the ensemble to ensure that the show is magical.

Based upon the Paramount Picture film, this show is a premiere for an amateur company at Rotherham Civic.

This sparkling stage adaptation of the classic 1954 movie features many Irving Berlin hits such as Snow, Sisters, Blue Skies, I Love A Piano and of course White Christmas.

CAOS rehearse every Wednesday evening in High Green between 7.45pm and 10pm and welcome people with all levels of experience.

Even if it’s your first time of treading the boards, everyone in the company will support you every step of the way.

The show will be performed from April 4-8.

For more details about the show, or how to join please visit the CAOS website www.chapeltownoperatic.org or contact the societies secretary Julia Hughes on 0114 2848381.