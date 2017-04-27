Consider yourself invited to join RAOS for Oliver!

Retford Amateur Operatic Society is presenting Oliver! at the Majestic Theatre next week.

Lionel Bart’s classic piece is one of the most popular musical of all time, full of memorable characters like Oliver Twist, the Artful Dodger, Fagin, Nancy, Bumble, the Sowerberrys and Bill Sykes, and songs like Food Glorious Food, You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two, Consider Yourself, Who Will Buy? and Where Is Love?

The show is on from Wednesday, May 3 to Saturday, May 6.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com