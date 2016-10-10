Classic Motown sound in Gainsborough this weekend

The classic sound of soul and Motown is coming to Gainsborough this weekend with Baby I Need Your Lovin’ presenting their Legends of Motown show.

The show is a true Motown review show in every sense of the word.

Baby I Need Your Lovin’ took their name from the 1964 hit of the same name by the legendary Four Tops.

This celebration of the legends of Motown is not only rich in its musicality but overflows with glamour and glorious vocal harmony of which the likes of the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes and the Four Tops, were noted for.

That’s just a few of the Motown great artists that Baby I need Your Lovin’ will revisit the sounds of during the Legends of Motown show.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT