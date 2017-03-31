Cinderella shall go to the ball in Retford

The Vienna Festival Ballet brings the story of Cinderella to Retford next weekend.

The classic fairy tale is one of the best-known rags-to-riches stories of all time.

A mistreated young girl, a glass slipper, two comical ugly step-sisters and a handsome prince combine to make the perfect piece of story-telling.

Vienna Festival Ballet’s production is based on the traditional story and combines pure classical dancing with a touch of pantomime.

The music contains a collection of Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements and has been especially arranged for company.

It is at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, April 9 at 5pm.

Tickets are £21, £19.50 and £12.50 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com