Celine Dion tribute show live in Retford

Brand new Celine Dion tribute show The Power of Love is coming to Retford this week.

Starring Eloise Jane Gray The Power of Love is a celebration of one of the most successful female performers of the last 20 years.

Produced by the same people behind A Night of Dirty Dancing and You Win Again, the show pays homage to the voice, the songs and the woman.

Influenced by Celine’s record-breaking Las Vegas show, with a live orchestra the show features the hits My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, Tell Him, It’s All Coming Back to Me, All By Myself and more.

The show’s producers say this isn’t so much a tribute tour, more Las Vegas on location.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford on Friday, October 21.

Tickets are £21.50 from the box office on 01777 706866 or online at www.majesticretford.com