Celebrate the legacy of Michael Jackson in Retford

Michael Jackson tribute show Michael – The Legacy comes to the Majestic Theatre in Retford next week.

Craig Harrison stars in this award-winning show which has been performed all over Europe, America and Australia.

Craig is acclaimed as one of the best Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world and is renowned for capturing the electric energy of one of the late star’s legendary live performances.

The show is at the Majestic on Friday, April 14 and tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com