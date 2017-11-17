Celebrate the best of Motown in Nottingham

Hit show the Magic of Motown comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

Seen by more than a million people worldwide, this show is a non-stop celebration of the world famous Detroit label’s legacy.

Celebrate the sound of a generation with timeless hits by the likes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and more.

The show is in Nottingham on Thursday, November 23 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2hlRiim