Brit Award nominees Disciples have Nottingham date

Brit Award nominees Disciples are live in Nottingham this month with a date at Rock City.

The London trio shot to worldwide acclaim when their collaboration with Calvin Harris, How Deep Is Your Love, hit number two in the UK and made the top 10 in a further 74 countries.

The track has since passed five million sales and accumulated a billion plays online.

After a summer of festival appearances, Disciples are Currently completing residency at Together @ Amnesia alongside the likes of MK, Gorgon City, and Claptone before heading out on the road.

They are at Rock City on October 20.

Tickets are available at www.rock-city.co.uk