Bring Me The Horizon are playing at home

One of the most talked-about bands of the year, Bring Me The Horizon are playing a hometown gig at Sheffield Arena this weekend.

The band have enjoyed a huge 18 months with their album That’s The Spirit reaching number two in the album charts and touring relentlessly as well as playing the festival scene.

The band also stole all the headlines from this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival after giving the standout performance as main support for Metallica on the main stage.

