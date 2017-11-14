BREAKING: Heaven On Earth tour show at Nottingham Arena cancelled

Heaven on Earth, a major new musical telling the story of Adam and Eve, has cancelled its upcoming UK arena tour.

The show, which starred Kerry Ellis and Hugh Maynard and featured the voice of Russell Watson, was due to come to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in January.

In a statement, promoters Eden International Productions said: “Eden International Productions regretfully announces the cancellation of the Heaven on Earth arena tour due to delays with investment funding.”

Nottingham Arena is arranging refunds to customers using the same payment method that tickets were paid for.

If customers paid by cash or if the card has expired, refunds will be made by cheque.

Tickets will be refunded within the next 10 working days.

For more information, please contact the arena’s customer services team at generalenquiries@motorpointarenanottingham.com.