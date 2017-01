Born To Perform return to Rotherham’s Civic Theatre next week with The sound of Musicals.

The Sound of Musicals is a musical variety show performed by children and adults with something for everyone.

The show includes excerpts from Les Miserables, Grease, Hairspray, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.

The show runs from January 16 to 21 (no performance January 18) at 7pm each night plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Ticket details are at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk