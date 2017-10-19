Bookeneds bringing the best of Simon & Garfunkel to Nottingham

The classic sound of Simon & Garfunkel comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal this month as Bookends present Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years.

In 2011 two old school friends decided to create a theatre show to celebrate the music of their favourite artists, Simon & Garfunkel.

Now, Dan Haynes and Pete Richards are wowing audiences around the world with their performances.

Hear many of the hits such as The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson, The Boxer and Bookends’ own beautiful rendition of the unforgettable Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The show is at Nottingham Theatre Royal on October 28 and 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk