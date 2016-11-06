Bolshoi are brightening things up at Trinity Arts

The Bolshoi Ballet are beaming into Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough again this weekend.

In an encore screening event, the venue will be showing the Bolshoi’s performance of Dmitri Shostakovic’s The Bright Stream from Moscow.

During harvest festival on a collective farm, a visiting dance troupe reunites a ballerina with her childhood friend, Zina.

In order to teach her unfaithful husband a lesson, Zina, the ballerina and the ballerina’s husband decide to swap roles for the evening.

Alexei Ratmansky invokes the genius of Shostakovich’s score, creating a laugh-out-loud masterpiece with slapstick comedy, hilarious deceptions, false identities (including principal dancer Ruslan Skvortsov dressed as a sylph) and many colourful characters.

The Bolshoi bursts with vivid life and bright spirits in Ratmansky’s brilliantly choreographed smash.

The event is on Sunday, November 13 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Keep up to date with events at Trinity Arts Centre on their website at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre or on Twitter at @TrinityArtsCent