Blyth Players are back with hit comedy Party Piece

Blyth Players are back on stage this week with Richard Harris’ comedy Party Piece.

It is the night of Michael’s and Roma’s fancy dress house-warming party.

The evening looks set to be a lively one until a string of hilarious disasters strike, including a distinct lack of guests, a burning garden shed, a marauding Zimmer frame and the prospect of an irate husband on the prowl.

Michael’s and Roma’s patience is further tried by the arrival of their neighbour Mrs Hinson, who brings her own brand of entertainment in the form of her squabbling son and daughter-in-law.

The play is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth from Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £7 on 07784916250, www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers or tickets@blythplayers.org

A donation from this production will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.