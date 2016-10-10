Black Dyke Band heads unique concert in Shirebrook

Leading brass outfit Black Dyke Band will perform in a unique concert which celebrates child’s play.

The concert is at Shirebrook Academy on Saturday, October 15, at 7pm.

Black Dyke, led by Nicholas Childs, will be joined by Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band, Shirebrook Academy Band, primary school choirs and narrator, Frank Renton who presents BBC Radio 2’s Listen to the Band.

The concert is the culmination of a project funded by Arts Council England, Bolsover District Council, Shirebrook Town Council and First Art. Listen to it via a live internet broadcast at www.firstart.org.uk/broadcast