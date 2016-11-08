Billy Bragg and Joe Henry have live Nottingham date

Songsmiths and troubadors Billy Bragg and Joe Henry are at Nottingham Playhouse next week on their Shine A Light tour.

Back in March, the pair boarded a train from Chicago to Los Angeles and, over the course of four days and 2,278 miles, recorded classic railroad songs in waiting rooms and on platforms.

They are now on tour to play songs from the journey, along with favourites from their own back catalogues.

They are at the Playhouse on Thursday, November 17.

Tickets are £22 on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk