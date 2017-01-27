Beverley Knight announces Nottingham date on UK tour

Beverley Knight is bringing her new I Love Soulsville Tour to Nottingham this summer.

The singer songwriter and actress will be at the Royal Concert Hall on June 20.

Following a string of sold-out gigs last year, and having completed a six-month run in the smash-hit West End musical The Bodyguard, Beverley is taking to the road again in her own right this summer.

She will play a broad set featuring hits from her stellar career, highlights from the Soulsville album as well as a few customary surprises that fans have come expect from her live shows.

“She said: “Last year was so full of professional highlights, releasing my eighth studio album and performing again in the West End to name but two.

“My first love is appearing on stage as myself and I can’t wait to give it my all again on tour.”

Tickets for her Nottingham gig are available at http://gigst.rs/BKnight or www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Beverley-Knight-tickets/artist/932833