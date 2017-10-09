Best of brass coming back to Worksop

Thoresby Colliery Band will return to Worksop later this month to play a concert at The Crossing.

Based in Hardwick, the band is north Nottinghamshire’s only championship section band and will be entertaining Worksop audiences just a week after representing the Midlands area, along with the Virtuosi GUS Band, at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the 2017 Championship Section National Finals.

The band’s resident conductor David Holling – an experienced freelance conductor, composer, arranger, instrumental teacher and sound recordist – will be on the conductor’s podium for their Worksop concert.

Their Worksop concert is on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets are available now on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk