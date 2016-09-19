Benjamin Francis Leftwich has Rescue Rooms date

Benjamin Francis Leftwich returns to Nottingham next week for a live date at the Rescue Rooms.

The singer-songwriter released his new album After The Rain, earlier this year, as well as the single Tilikum.

The single and album were his first releases since his debut five years ago.

They were also the first releases since he went through one of the hardest things in life, the loss of a parent and his number one source of inspiration, his father.

The album was produced by Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Money).

His Rescue Rooms gig is on September 26 and tickets are available now at www.rescuerooms.com or www.benjaminfrancisleftwich.com