Ben & Holly are coming to Sheffield

Hit TV show Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom comes to life on the Sheffield Lyceum stage next month.

Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

The show is at the Lyceum on July 5 and 6.

Tickets are £17 and £15 (family tickets and concessions available) on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2sRNmGf