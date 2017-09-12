Be inspired by the tale of Gypsy at the Palace

Inspirations Theatre Company is presenting the celebrated show Gypsy at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield next week.

Gypsy is a musical fable of considerable renown, one of the most acclaimed shows of the 20th century.

It features music by Jule Styne, a book by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

The show is inspired by the story of Gyspy Rose Lee and features famous numbers like Everything’s Coming up Roses, Together (Wherever We Go), Small World, You Gotta Get a Gimmick, Let Me Entertain You, All I Need Is the Girl and Rose’s Turn.

The show enjoyed a enjoyed a revival on London’s West End in 2015 with Imelda Staunton as Mama Rose.

The show is at the Palace Theatre from Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2gymEOr