Declan McKenna has announced a string of headline dates for next month.

The tour includes a stop at The Leadmill in Sheffield on January 30.

Declan has just been put on the longlist for the BBC Sound of 2017 Award, an award that has previously been won by the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding in the past.

He is also putting the finishing touches to his debut album, which will be out early next year.

Tickets for his tour available at www.DeclanMckenna.net