BBC Folk Award nominees Gilmore & Roberts live in Letwell

Acclaimed folk duo Gilmore & Roberts are playing at Letwell Village Hall this weekend.

Three times finalists at the BBC Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts have won major accolades.

Since starting in out in 2008 the pair have played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals, and toured with country with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.

Their most recent album Conflict Tourism was ranked among the top 10 folk albums of 2016.

They are at Letwell on Saturday, April 29.

Tickets are available on 01909 731626 or 01909 540694.