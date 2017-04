Families can enjoy a wide range of activities at Barlborough Country Fair this Saturday, April 29.

From petting animals to show jumping, face painting to long bow archery, there will be plenty of entertainment for all ages.

The beautiful grounds of Barlborough Hall will host a tractor display and a blacksmithing display, a marching band, artisan food and drink village and gift stalls.

For further information, call 01246 810511.