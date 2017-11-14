Award-winning tribute to The Carpenters coming to Retford

Critically-acclaimed show The Carpenters Story is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week.

The show celebrates the music of one of the most successful pop duos in music history,

International star Claire Furley has won great acclaim for her accurate portrayal of Karen.

The show features all the timeless hits including (They Long To Be) Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Superstar, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Please Mr Postman and more.

It is at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, November 17 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/1coU3T