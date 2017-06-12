Award-winning farce Out Of Order at the Lyceum

Ray Cooney’s Olivier Award-winning farce Out of Order comes to Sheffield Lyceum theatre this week.

When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening with Jane, one of the Opposition’s secretaries, in the Westminster Hotel, things don’t go exactly to plan - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel’s only unreliable sash window.

Enlisting the help of his hapless private secretary George Pigden, Willey’s sticky situation goes from bad to worse, and with the arrival of Jane’s distraught young husband and with the addition of an unscrupulous waiter things really come to a head.

Shaun Williamson (EastEnders, Extras), last seen on stage at the Lyceum in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, stars as George Pigden with Sue Holderness (Only Fools & Horses, Green Green Grass) as Mrs Willey and Jeffrey Harmer (Out of Order, Fox on the Fairway) as Richard Willey.

Susie Amy (Footballers’ Wives) plays Jane Worthington with James Holmes (Miranda) as the waiter and Arthur Bostrom, best known for his iconic role as Officer Crabtree in classic sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo, as the hotel manager.

The play is at the Lyceum from Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 17.

Tickets are £17 (concessions available) on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2rcD6ap