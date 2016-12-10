Australian Pink Floyd at the Auditorium in 2017

The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns to Lincolnshire 2017 with a date at Grimsby Auditorium.

The new show, called The Best Side Of The Moon, incorporates a full performance of what is still one of the most iconic rock albums of all time, Dark Side of the Moon.

A band spokesman said: “In 2017 we will play the classic Dark Side of the Moon album in its entirety as well as some of the most popular songs from the Syd Barrett years, Meddle, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall, The Final Cut, Momentary Lapse of Reason and the Division Bell.”

The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988.

Since then, they have performed in more than 35 countries worldwide and sold more than four million tickets.

The band also played at Floyd frontman David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright.

This critically-acclaimed tribute show continues to astonish audiences worldwide.

Striving to reproduce the Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects.

To accompany these visuals are several large inflatables including a giant pig and their own distinct Pink Kangaroo.

They have also worked with musicians like Floyd tour band member Guy Pratt, Durga McBroom and her sister Lorelei McBroom, both of whom have toured with Pink Floyd, as well as sound engineer Colin Norfield who worked with Pink Floyd during their Division Bell tour and also on David Gilmour’s solo tours.

Their Grimsby show is on October 16 next year.

Tickets are £29.50 and £39.50 on 0300 300 0035, www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or in person at the box office.

VIP packages are also available, see www.ticketmaster.co.uk for full details.