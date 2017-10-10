Audiences to turn judges for The X Factor Live Tour

The X Factor Live Tour is returning for 2018 and for the first time ever the audience will choose their own winner each night.

The X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night.

And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges and choose the winner

The tour comes to the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena on February 23 and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on March 2.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday. October 13 and start at £20 (plus booking fee.

Tickets including limited availability family tickets (four tickets, maximum two adults) are available from the arena box offices or online at http://bit.ly/2ycRYg7 (Nottingham), http://bit.ly/2y7UzWh (Sheffield) or www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.BookingsDirect.com