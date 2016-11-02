Here is your chance to win a £550 print of Ralph Steadman’s painting of Aida - personally signed by the artist.

This print is A2 and is part of a short run. It is printed on Museum Quality Smooth Rag - the paper on which Ralph draws his originals.

For many years, Ralph has been a patron of Opera and Ballet International - the company which is bringing Aida to Buxton Opera House on November 13 at 7.30pm.

Produced by Ellen Kent, Aida stars the French soprano Olga Perrier as Aida and Liza Kadelnik, the celebrated mezzo-soprano from the Romanian National Opera, as Amneris.

Tickets are priced from £36.50-£40. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Ralph Steadman is best known for his collaborations with journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson (Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas, The Curse of Lono). Working for Rolling Stone magazine they created the notion of Gonzo where the story for an article becomes more about the covering of the subject than the subject itself.

Starting in the 1950s, Ralph’s career has included resident artist for wine merchant’s Oddbins and theatre and set designs for the Royal Opera House’s The Crucible. Several of his stunning opera illustrations were created for Ellen Kent or for Harry Enfield’s Guide to Opera in the 1990s.

To enter the competition for the Ralph Steadman print, with a pair of tickets and souvenir programme for the runner-up, tell us which company is bringing Aida to Buxton Opera House.

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number to: j.mather@boh.org.uk

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, November 8.