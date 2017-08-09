Tasty treats in store as Nottingham Food and Drink Festival returns

It’s fun fun fun for foodies as the Nottingham Food And Drink Festival returns for its fourth year with another great line-up of chefs.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.

Theo Randall headlines on the Saturday, ably supported by Edd Kimber and on Sunday, Matt Tebbutt, the new Saturday Kitchen Chef and presenter, headlines with support from Chantelle Nicholson.

They are joined by a host of other chefs over the two days, the Crabstock Boys, Tim Stamp, Liam Woodward, Jonny Pusztai, Linda Hewett and the interestingly named Craft Beer Boys, with their own take on cooking with beer.

Travel the world without leaving Nottingham and the hefty price of a plane ticket by visiting the piazza where you can enjoy global cuisine.

The Piazza is a large central area offering both outdoor and covered seating, choose from a vast array of street food, real ales, ciders and wine.

Relax to the sounds of live jazz with the Bill Bailey Band, who specialise in New Orleans, traditional and Dixieland styles.

Be tempted to take home a memento from the food halls, stock the freezer or cellar, all from the fine array of food and drink from local and national food producers, available for you to buy.

Dotted around the show are all sorts of interesting features including crafts corner with live demonstrations of glassblowing, chainsaw carving and working blacksmiths, children’s workshops and the Bushtucker Challenge, to mention just a few.

The festival brings to Nottingham a touch of summertime, alfresco dining, master chefs, artisan food and drink, music, fun and hopefully laughter. So come along to enjoy yourselves, eat, drink and be merry. It’s a great family day out.

The festival is open daily from 10am–6pm.

Prices on the day are adults £8, over 65s are £7, children £3.

Advance reduced price tickets are available from www.nottinghamfoodfestival.co.uk