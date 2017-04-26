Fairy tale gets the dance treatment at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse will be serving up a major treat for dance fans on Tuesday, May 9.

The Jasmin Vardimon Company presents Pinocchio, co-commissioned by The Gulbenkian Canterbury, Sadler’s Wells and Kent County Council.

Directed and choreographed by Jasmin Vardimon, this touring production is a brand new adaptation of Collodi’s classic fairy tale

On the back of rave reviews for its autumn tour and Sadler’s Wells run, award winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon’s adaptation of the classic fairy tale returns to the road.

The production will also return to Sadler’s Wells in the autumn following its sellout run there last November.

Pinocchio is based on the original book by Collodi and is performed by Jasmin Vardimon’s multi-talented dancers.

The theatrical dance work brings to life the famous marionette as he embarks on a fantastic journey to become a human boy. Showcasing Vardimon’s uniquely theatrical choreographic and directorial style, Pinocchio combines physical theatre, quirky characterisation, innovative technologies, text and dance to examine the idea of what it means to be human.

With insightful humour, engaging drama and an acute observation of behaviour, the show takes audiences on a wonderful journey of discovery through the parameters of this timeless and beloved fable.

Jasmin Vardimon said: “I find unique curiosity in re-discovering this original 1883 classic tale. Going back to the original Collodi’s novel allow us to critically examine the assumptions of ourselves and others about what it means to be human.

A leading force in British dance theatre for nearly 20 years, Jasmin Vardimon has built a reputation for challenging, exciting and visually stunning dance and continues to add to the body of critically acclaimed, artistically respected yet accessible work both for the company she formed in 1997 and for some of the leading dance companies across the world.

Born and raised in Israel, she has been an Associate Artist at Sadler’s Wells since 2006, Jasmin has also been recognised with the positions of Associate Artist at The Place in 1998 and at Yorkshire Dance as a Partner from 1999 – 2005. Last year, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from The Royal Holloway University.

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 941 9419 or go to http://www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk