Digitally enhanced La Strada out on DVD

La Strada has been digitally enhanced and re-released more than 60 years after winning the first Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Its original success led to fame across the world for the director and lead actress Giulletta Masina.

Masina plays Gelsomina, a naïve woman sold by her desperate mother to strongman Zampanò (a charismatic Anthony Quinn) to be both his wife and performance assistant as he tours Italy. Zampanò - a brute by trade and by nature - abuses Gel-somina as she struggles to learn the ropes; meanwhile, she finds a kindred spirit in his rival the Fool (Richard Basehart). La Strada is now out on DVD.