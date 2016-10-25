Architects to play Nottingham on new UK tour

Architects are back on the road this autumn following a summer of festival dates.

And they will be headlining at Rock City in Nottingham on November 15.

The Brighton five-piece of Sam Carter (vocals), Tom Searle (guitar), Adam Christianson (guitar), Alex Dean (bass) and Dan Searle (drums) released their debut album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us earlier this year.

The first single from the album was A Match Made In Heaven, the video for which is available to watch at https://youtu.be/O59JNz7rdIU

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available at www.rock-city.co.uk

Follow the band on Facebook or their website at www.architectsofficial.com