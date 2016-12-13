Andre Rieu is waltzing back to Nottingham

International music star Andre Rieu is live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this weekend.

The man dubbed ‘the waltz king’ is back in the UK, together with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and international soloists.

For more than 20 years Andre Rieu has been proving that music knows no borders or ages with his colourful and energetic live shows appealing to fans of all kind.

And Nottingham fans can expect more of the same with an evening of glorious waltzes and harmonies.

The concert is on Saturday, December 17. Ticket details are on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com