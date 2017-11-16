Amelia Carter is back to give Clowne another dose of the blues

The Amelia Carter Band is live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Amelia has been singing and playing with various Sheffield bands for a number of years.

Leading her own band means she is able to fully explore the range of her voice, from powerful rock, through soft jazz to soulful blues.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk