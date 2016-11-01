All hail the queens of country at Retford

The first ladies of country music are being celebrated at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this week in brand new show The Queens of Country.

Country music is alive and well in the UK with millions of people regularly listening to and downloading their all-time favourite tunes.

The Queens of Country encapsulates the very finest country classics in a rip-roaring two-hour show from legends like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette to modern stars like Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and LeAnn Rimes.

The cast is comprised of the UK’s finest musicians and vocalists who have notched up touring and recording credits with the likes of Sir Cliff Richard, The Supremes, Michael McDonald, Dr Hook, The Foundations, Odyssey, Plan B, Labrynth and Katrina & The Waves to name but a few.

The show is on Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com