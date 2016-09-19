Alison Rayner Quintet is live in Nottingham next month

The Alison Rayner Quintet is touring the UK over the coming months with a date in Nottingham next month.

Bass player and composer Alison Rayner has been playing jazz and other styles of music since the mid-70s

In the 80s she spent five years with the critically acclaimed jazz and Latin group The Guest Stars touring all the major international jazz venues.

She currently leads her contemporary jazz quintet, which has built a substantial and wide-ranging audience over the past two years and will be releasing their second album, A Magic Life, this autumn and the upcoming tour is in support of that.

They will be playing live at Jazztrane at the Maze in Nottingham on October 13.

Tickets are available online at www.themazerocks.com/gig/jazztrane-7

They will then return in the second half of the tour next year with dates at Lescar in Sheffield on March 8 and Jazz Steps in Nottingham on March 9.