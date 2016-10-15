Academy date for British rockers UFO

For the first time in more than 20 years, one of the most British rock bands in music history, UFO, has recorded a studio album in their native country and now they are taking the album on tour.

The band’s latest offering, A Conspiracy Of Stars, consists of of 11 songs.

A Conspiracy Of Stars presents UFO’s current line-up for the first time.

The band now consists of riginal members, Phil Mogg (vocals), Paul Raymond (keyboards, guitar) and Andy Parker (drums).

Lead guitarist Vinnie Moore has been a permanent member of the group since 2003,

And American bassist Rob De Luca joined the fold in 2012.

See them perform at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Sunday October 30.

Tickets are £22.50 and are available by calling the box office on 0844 477 2000 or visit www./academymusicgroup.com/o2academysheffield/events/841253/ufo-tickets.