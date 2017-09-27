A night of Meat Loaf classics in Retford

Steve Steinmnan’s The Meat Loaf Story - Bat Out Of Hell is coming to Retford next week.

Steve Steinman the creative force behind the hugely successful Vampires Rock returns with this epic musical concert delivering the best of the best from Meat Loafs record-breaking Bat Out Of Hell album.

With video scenes, incredible stage set, superb band and Steve Steinman’s unique sense of humour and stage presence, the show will have you up on your feet and dancing in the aisles to all the greatest Meat Loaf hits, including Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Took the Words Right Out of my Mouth, Anything For Love, Dead Ringer For Love and Bat Out of Hell.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre on Thursday, October 5.

