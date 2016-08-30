You Me At Six to play Nottingham and Sheffield on UK tour

You Me At Six have announced details of their upcoming UK tour.

The band will be playing Nottingham’s Rock City on October 13 and Sheffield’s O2 Academy on October 20.

The tour will be in support of their fifth studio album, Night People, which will be released on January 13.

Lead track, Night People, was debuted on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show and #nightpeople was trending globally after the first play.

The track is available to listen to at https://ymas.lnk.to/NightPeoplePR

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are at http://bit.ly/1NJ99aB

Tickets for their Sheffield gig are available at http://bit.ly/2bNI0Vi