Yellowbelly are cooking up a storm with The Tempest

Gainsborough theatre company Yellowbelly are back this weekend with a new and original production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Once powerful in his own country – then overthrown by his brother Antonio – Prospero finds himself stranded on The Island, a migrant camp in 2020.

When a passing ship of politicians and dignitaries – amongst them Antonio – ventures close to The Island, Prospero seizes an opportunity for justice by summoning a fearsome tempest.

This production is a collaboration between Yellowbelly Theatre and Untold Theatre, in recognition of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death.

Set against a backdrop of mass migration and political corruption, fragments of verbatim journalism and digital projections punctuate Shakespeare’s original scenes.

Founded by Gainsborough locals, Grace Noble and Will Hobby, Yellowbelly’s mission is to bring classic texts like Shakespeare to established and new audiences by taking fresh and bold approaches to performances.

Will said: “We’re trying something new this year by collaborating with a company that specialises in political theatre, bringing our love for Shakespeare and mixing the two.

“The result should be very interesting and we’re hoping to provoke debate in our audiences.”

The Tempest is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, September 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and £6.50 on 01427 676655.