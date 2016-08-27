Weaves to make waves with Bodega date

Canadian outfit Weaves are touring the UK later this year.

And they will be at Bodega in Nottingham on September 17.

Emerging from Toronto’s DIY music scene, the group started out with band members Jasmyn Burke and Morgan Waters recording demos built from Burke’s phone.

They then added bassist Zach Bines and drummer Spencer Cole and released an EP, followed by their debut single, Tick.

Since then they have been working on their debut album and playing festival dates, including a starring slot at Latitude this summer.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available at www.bodeganottingham.com